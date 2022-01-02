Homicide Earns GCW World Title Shot Against Jon Moxley

Homicide won the Do or Die Rumble at GCW Die 4 This on Saturday night to earn a GCW World Title shot against Jon Moxley. The finish saw Homicide hitting the Cop Killa on Cogar.

The 20-man rumble featured Homicide, Atticus Cogar, Gray, Jordan Oliver, Dark Sheik, Shane Mercer, Tony Deppen, Jack Cartwheel, Dante Leon, Ninja Mack, Nick Wayne, Matthew Justice, Cole Radrick, Allie Katch, G-Raver, Colby Corino, Billie Starkz, PCO, and Grim Reefer.

Moxley checked into an inpatient alcohol treatment program in November and it remains to be seen when he will return to the ring.