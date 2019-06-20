Homicide on Getting Shot in a Drive-By Shooting, His Thoughts on a Union for Wrestlers

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed Homicide. Below are some highlights, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com.

Homicide on getting into wrestling when he was young: “I’ve loved pro wrestling since I was five years old. The first match I ever saw was the British Bulldogs vs. the Hart Foundation; it was amazing. As a New Yorker I grew up watching the WWF. We never watched the NWA, WCCW or AWA. So, one time I saw the NWA at Halloween Havoc 1989 and the main event was Ric Flair and Sting vs. The Great Muta and Terry Funk. Something about Funk I really loved. His style and image, just everything.”

Homicide on getting shot during a drive-by shooting: “I was hanging out with gangsters and pimps and realizing that the older I get, I need a future. I wanna have kids and get married and grow up. Wrestling took me to another life. I loved baseball and wanted to become a baseball player but I got hit with a bullet from a drive-by and that gave me the left turn. I was still wrestling and went to a wrestling school in Brooklyn. I gave them my fees and after that it was history.”

Homicide on getting shot in the leg: “It was my third match and I was in love with pro wrestling. It was an accident drive-by shooting and I got shot in the leg. I told my friends that I can’t go to the police because they know my record and history. My friend said, ‘Don’t worry. We’re gonna go to the show and I got you covered.’ Basically, he duct-taped my leg because I got shot in my calf. I noticed people during my match laughing. I looked down my leg and there was a string of cotton. When I took it out, it was a tampon! So, it was my first rib planted on me because it was my third match. After that I got stitched up and I’m still here now.”

Homicide on having health insurance: “I’m a very luck man and I have health insurance. I saved money in my youth and have health insurance with this company that took care of me in Hawaii from my broken nose. Pro wrestling is very dangerous. People probably think we’re like a bunch of stunt doubles in Hollywood or think wrestling is fake. I believe pro wrestling is very aggressive… and yes, we should have health insurance because we go through a lot of injuries. I had two concussions, over 200 stitches on my face, shoulder surgery, calf injuries… I wish someone would come out with a union and do insurance for pro wrestling because we need it.”

His thoughts on a union for wrestling: “Absolutely [there should be a union], but it’s all political. I know in Japan they tried to have a union but the government didn’t like it because they wanted taxes. But I think there should be a union and everybody’s gotta stick together.”

Homicide on working the Synergy Wrestling’s Garden State Tournament in New Jersey: “It means a lot to me because when I started pro wrestling it was back in NYC in 1994. The first long trip ever was in New Jersey – it’s like my second home. I travel all over New Jersey so to me this tournament is really big for me,” stated Homicide. I’m very confident I’m the best whether I’ve been wrestling for five years or 25 years. The best competitors are coming to this tournament and I’m gonna show the world that Homicide is No. 1.”