Homicide Names Cody Rhodes as His Dream WWE Opponent

– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, wrestling veteran Homicide revealed that Cody Rhodes is the top of his list of dream opponents, and he had high praise for the American Nightmare.

Homicide said on Cody Rhodes (via WrestlingInc.com), “I love Dusty Rhodes and his family. I’m a big mark for the West Texas guys [like] my idol Terry Funk [and] my teacher Manny Fernandez. I do believe in the West Texas guys [and] he’s the son of West Texas [royalty. But] the Rhodes, look at the name. Cody Rhodes is magical … He is the future [of pro wrestling]. He’s that guy.”