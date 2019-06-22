Homicide Wants to Work as a Coach in NXT and Behind the Scenes After He Ends His In-Ring Career

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed Homicide, who discussed wanting to become a trainer for NXT after he finishes up his in-ring career. Below are some highlights, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com.

Homicide on working as a head trainer for GCW’s Compound: “I’m still the head trainer but we’re looking for a new place. They just moved out of their old space and we’re looking to move into a city. [GCW’s] compound was in the middle of nowhere and hard for people to come in. Now we’re looking for a new place and we want to bring it to a city. Everyone can learn the right way of pro wrestling and we’ll see what happens after that.”

Homicide on how he’s different from his character on TV: “I’m very different than the character on TV; I’m a believer in everybody. I teach every style of wrestling – technical, hardcore, doing styles the right way. Even people who are depressed or have a weight problem. I want them to train with me and get rid of that depression or lose that weight. I want to train people to feel good about themselves and have confidence, not just for wrestling. People see me as a party guy, but they’d be very surprised to see me as a trainer. I’m very different from the guy on TV.”

Homicide wanting to win the Synergy Garden State Tournament and what he’d like to do next in NXT: “First of all, I wanna win the [Synergy’s Garden State] Tournament in Jersey. Another thing is, I wanna work for NXT as a coach and do stuff behind the scenes. The show for GCW is gonna be my start of my closure. …This is my last run and after that I wanna go behind the scenes and be a coach for NXT or All Elite Wrestling, any promotion that takes pro wrestling very seriously.”

Homicide on wanting closure and a farewell in the business and making Superstars similar to NXT: “That’s it. I wanna have my closure and have my last farewell like Derek Jeter and after that become a coach. I wanna make superstars like what NXT is doing right now. Somebody called me the ‘forgotten of pro wrestling.’ I don’t know why but I’ve done a lot of things in pro wrestling. I’m just been blessed and having fun. But I’m not done yet.”

His thoughts on Orange Cassidy: “Very unique; if this was 20 years ago, I would have been like this is crappy. But now, the older and wiser I get, I do understand his style. It’s not my style but if he brings a lot of people to the plate, I’ve gotta support him. Plus, he’s a good wrestler and is underrated. Don’t sleep on him, he is a great wrestler.”

Homicide on being humbled and blessed for his career: “I’m very humbled and blessed. I can’t believe the love and respect I’m getting right now. I’m from Brooklyn; I’m from the ghetto. I used to be a gangbanger. I never had a clue or idea that I would be traveling the world and working for a national TV company. It just hit me and I’m like, ‘Wow! I’m still here.’ I can’t believe this.”