wrestling / News

Homicide Returns To ROH On This Week’s ROH TV

December 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Homicide ROH TV 12-26-24 Image Credit: ROH

Homicide made his return to ROH on this week’s episode of ROH TV. The former ROH World Champion joined Rocky Romero for a match against QT Marshall and Aaron Solo, with Romero and Homicide getting the win.

This match marked Homicide’s first in the company since 2021.

