Homicide Returns To ROH On This Week’s ROH TV
Homicide made his return to ROH on this week’s episode of ROH TV. The former ROH World Champion joined Rocky Romero for a match against QT Marshall and Aaron Solo, with Romero and Homicide getting the win.
This match marked Homicide’s first in the company since 2021.
Sorry @QTMarshall & @aaron_solo_…But, ya'll are f**ked!
The Rottweilers have reunited as the mystery partner for @azucarRoc is the former #ROH World & Tag-Team Champion….HOMICIDE!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/htfBO4j2KR
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 27, 2024