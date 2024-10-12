Homicide Shares His ‘Mad’ Respect for Bryan Danielson

– During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, former ROH World Champion Homicide discussed his rivalry with Bryan Danielson in Ring of Honor. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Homicide on Bryan Danielson: “I got mad respect for the human being he is; he’s a great man. I always remember the first time I seen him, it was Ring of Honor and he came to the building. I was like, ‘This guy’s got no charisma, nothing, no spirit, just one color, he’s very vanilla, no spice.'”

On Getting to know Danielson years later: “Then years later I get to know him…he’s a great human being. He’s a great guy, best technical wrestler in the world. I always believed that, I hate the word ‘GOAT,’ greatest of all time, but he is one of them.”

Homicide defeated Danielson to win his first and only ROH World Championship at ROH Final Battle 2006. Danielson will be in action later today at AEW WrestleDream, where he will defend his title against Jon Moxley. The event is being held at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.