Homicide vs. Austin Aries, Briscoes Match, More Set For Tonight’s NWA Powerrr

The lineup has been announced for tonight’s edition of NWA Powerrr on FITE, which will feature Homicide defending the NWA Junior Heavyweight title against Austin Aries, The Briscoes vs. The OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett), The Hex (Allysin Kay and Marti Belle) defending the NWA Women’s Tag Team titles against Jennacide and Paola Blaze, and much more.

