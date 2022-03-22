wrestling / News
Homicide vs. Austin Aries, Briscoes Match, More Set For Tonight’s NWA Powerrr
March 22, 2022 | Posted by
The lineup has been announced for tonight’s edition of NWA Powerrr on FITE, which will feature Homicide defending the NWA Junior Heavyweight title against Austin Aries, The Briscoes vs. The OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett), The Hex (Allysin Kay and Marti Belle) defending the NWA Women’s Tag Team titles against Jennacide and Paola Blaze, and much more.
You can view the announcement from FITE below.
👀 Witness the fallout of the #CrockettCup on tonight's #NWAPowerrr.
🔴#TheOGK vs. #TheBriscoes
🟡Homicide vs. Austin Aries (@nwa JR HW TITLE MATCH)
🟢#TheHex vs. Jennacide/Blaze
and more!
[ First on #FITE | 6:05pm ET | https://t.co/D8a4VOrGw4 ] pic.twitter.com/AcV2nua6Ht
— FITE (@FiteTV) March 22, 2022
