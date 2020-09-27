Homicide vs. Tom Lawlor Announced for Bloodsport

– Former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett announced a new matchup for the GCW Bloodsport event set for next month. The latest matchup will be Homicide vs. Tom Lawlor. The card is scheduled for Sunday, October 11. It will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana. Here’s there updated lineup:

* Jon Moxley vs. Chris Dickinson

* Simon Grimm vs. Matt Makowski

* Erik Hammer vs. “Grizzly” Kal Jak

* Tom Lawlor vs. Homicide