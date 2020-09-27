wrestling / News
Homicide vs. Tom Lawlor Announced for Bloodsport
September 27, 2020 | Posted by
– Former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett announced a new matchup for the GCW Bloodsport event set for next month. The latest matchup will be Homicide vs. Tom Lawlor. The card is scheduled for Sunday, October 11. It will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana. Here’s there updated lineup:
* Jon Moxley vs. Chris Dickinson
* Simon Grimm vs. Matt Makowski
* Erik Hammer vs. “Grizzly” Kal Jak
* Tom Lawlor vs. Homicide
Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport brings the heat.
Homicide vs Tom Lawlor
This one is going to be a wild one and you can only watch it LIVE on @FiteTV @GCWrestling_ @FilthyTomLawlor @MexHomicide #Bloodsport pic.twitter.com/uedNDO3nSe
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) September 26, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Ryback Says The World Will Be A Better Place When Vince McMahon Dies
- Details On Why Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Recently Sold Stock, Main Roster Presence Reduced Lately
- Reckoning Responds to Fan Who Says Anna Jay Is Better: ‘She’s Not Going to Sleep With You’
- Mike ‘IRS’ Rotunda Weighs In on WWE Release, Says He’s Fine With It