Homicide Wants to See Classic Stars Reunite in ROH

– During a recent interview on Notsam Wrestling, Homicide the upcoming ROH Final Battle 2021 event, and what’s next for ROH. Homicide voiced that he wants to see classic ROH stars, such as Samoa Joe and CM Punk, reunite for a possible anniversary show. As noted, ROH is expected to go on a hiatus after Final Battle in December and then return in April for Supercard of Honor. Here are some highlights (via Fightful):

Homicide on ROH Final Battle, wanting to see the old stars reunite: “It could be my Final Battle for Ring of Honor. I’m very confident, very positive, I hope things go well for the company. That company busted their butt for years. I’m kind of sad there’s not going to be a 20 year anniversary. They’re doing Super Card of Honor. It is what it is. I would love to see the old school guys come to the 20th Anniversary show. Maybe Samoa Joe could have permission to come. CM Punk can ask permission. Amazing Red, SATs, all those guys.”

Homicide on a Jersey All Pro reunion: “We did speak about (a Jersey All Pro reunion). I feel like Fat Frank (Iadeavia), rest in peace, should be buried with that promotion. It’s not the same.”

CM Punk is currently signed to AEW. Meanwhile, Samoa Joe is under contract with WWE NXT.