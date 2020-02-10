wrestling / News
Honky Tonk Man, Zeus, Lex Luger And More Headed to 80s Wrestling Con 3
80s Wrestling Con 3 has lined up a host of wrestling superstars from the era for its event in April, including the Honky Tonk Man and Lex Luger. The convention has announced the updated lineup for the show, which you can see below.
The convention takes place at iPlay America in Freehold, New Jersey on April 18th. You can get tickets and more at the above link.
APPEARING LIVE:
WWE Hall of Famer: HONKY TONK MAN
Hollywood Actor/Former WWE Superstar: ZEUS
Former World Heavyweight Champion: “TOTAL PACKAGE” LEX LUGER
WWE Hall of Famer: “HACKSAW” JIM DUGGAN
WWE Hall of Famers: ROCK N’ ROLL EXPRESS
WWE Hall of Famer: TEDDY LONG
Former WWF Superstar: “DR. D” DAVID SCHULTZ
Daughter of Andre The Giant: ROBIN CHRISTENSEN-ROUSSIMOFF
Former WWE’s Zeb Colter: DUTCH MANTELL
Fomer WWF Announcer: SEAN MOONEY
Former AWA World Heavyweight Champion: LARRY ZBYSZKO
Former WWF Tag Team Champion: TONY GAREA
Former WWF Superstars: THE CONQUISTADORS
Former NWA Central States Champion: SAM HOUSTON
Former WWF Ring Announcer: MIKE MCGUIRK
Former WWF Superstar: TED ARCIDI
Former WWF Midget Wrestler: THE HAITI KID
WWE Hall of Famer: “POLISH POWER” IVAN PUTSKI
Please Note: All Superstars will be doing their signing/photo-ops from 10:30 AM- 1:30 PM.
VENDOR GUESTS:
Former WWE Superstars: THE ASCENSION
Former WCW United States Champion: DEAN MALENKO
Former WWF Diva: TERRI RUNNELS
Former WCW United States Champion: BILL DEMOTT
ECW Original: THE BLUE MEANIE
80’s WWF Wrestler: MARIO MANCINI
Former WCW Tag Team Champion: CROWBAR
Former WWE NXT Star: BULL JAMES
Former WWF Wrestler: DAVEY O’ HANNON
