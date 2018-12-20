Kelly Klein vs. Jenny Rose Set for Honor Reigns Supreme

– ROH Wrestling has announced that Kelly Klein will defend her Women of Honor title against Jenny Rose at the upcoming Honor Reigns Supreme event set for next month. The card will be held on Sunday, January 13, 2019 in Concord, North Carolina. More details are available below.

WOMEN OF HONOR WORLD CHAMPION “THE GATEKEEPER” KELLY KLEIN VS. JENNY ROSE

Jenny Rose got under Kelly Klein’s skin, chipping Kelly’s teeth, surprising her in Japan, and pinning her in a six-woman tag in Philadelphia earlier this year! Kelly took the fight to Jenny and pinned her on ROH Television from Pittsburgh to earn her spot in the Final Battle Four Corner Survival bout, the match where “The Gatekeeper” picked up the victory.

Jenny wants one last shot at Kelly and she will get it in Concord! Due to Kelly’s proclamation, the World Championship will be on the line! With bad blood still boiling, can Jenny use this to pick up the title or will Kelly continue to demonstrate her reclaimed dominance and defeat Jenny once and for all? Join us in Concord or watch live on HonorClub to find out!

ROH HONOR REIGNS SUPREME

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019

Cabarrus Arena in Concord, N.C.

Meet & Greets: 5 p.m.

Bell time: 7 p.m.

ALREADY SIGNED:

ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH

ROH WORLD CHAMPION JAY LETHAL vs. DALTON CASTLE

WOMEN OF HONOR WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

WOMEN OF HONOR WORLD CHAMPION “THE GATEKEEPER” KELLY KLEIN vs. JENNY ROSE

PROVING GROUND MATCH (NON-TITLE)

ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE KINGDOM vs. SHANE “HURRICANE” HELMS, LUCHASAURUS & DELIRIOUS

SIGNED TO COMPETE:

ROH World Champion Jay Lethal

ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe)

ROH World Television Champion Jeff Cobb

Villain Enterprises (“The Villain” Marty Scurll, PCO, Brody King)

Dalton Castle & The Boys

Flip Gordon

Kenny King

Shane Taylor

Silas Young

