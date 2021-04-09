Hook and Brock Anderson Working Matches Before AEW Tapings As Training

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Brock Anderson, the son of Arn Anderson, and Hook, the son of Taz, have been working matches before AEW tapings to get as much training as possible.

They work during the afternoon before anything else is taped, then veterans like Arn, Jake Roberts, Dustin Rhodes and others go over them. Tully Blanchard also joins in sometimes. They cover what went right what give them other pointers. They were both trained at the Nightmare Factory, Cody Rhodes’ and QT Marshall’s school.