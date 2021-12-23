Hook and Cody Rhodes Have Altercation After AEW Tapings (VIDEO)

Both Hook and Cody Rhodes have matches on this Saturday’s special Christmas edition of AEW Rampage, which was taped last night. You can find spoilers here. After Rampage was taped, PWInsider reports that there was a segment for the live crowd with both wrestlers, as well as Tony Khan.

After Cody’s match, the Nightmare Family and Khan came out to join him. Cody then made a comment about a “feeling in his HEEL” after the match. Khan then brought out David Crockett for a celebration and thank you.

Finally, Hook was brought out. He shook Cody’s hand and then slapped him. Khan then announced that the next time AEW is in Greensboro, Hook will face Rhodes.

This week’s Rampage will feature Hook against Bear Bronson while Rhodes challenges Sammy Guevara for the TNT championship.