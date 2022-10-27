HOOK Appears After AEW Dynamite Goes Off the Air

HOOK came out for the live audience after this week’s AEW Dynamite ended. PWInsider reports that followed the cameras turning off, MJF recovered from his attack and headed to the back under his own power. Tony Khan then appeared and introduced HOOK, who came out and held up the FTW Championship before going backstage again.

Khan then thanked the crowd for tonight’s show for being there and being a great crowd and then went to the back, after which Justin Roberts told fans to get home safely.