wrestling / News
HOOK Appears After AEW Dynamite Goes Off the Air
October 26, 2022 | Posted by
HOOK came out for the live audience after this week’s AEW Dynamite ended. PWInsider reports that followed the cameras turning off, MJF recovered from his attack and headed to the back under his own power. Tony Khan then appeared and introduced HOOK, who came out and held up the FTW Championship before going backstage again.
Khan then thanked the crowd for tonight’s show for being there and being a great crowd and then went to the back, after which Justin Roberts told fans to get home safely.
More Trending Stories
- Update On The Elite’s AEW Status, Possible Backstage Return
- Tony Khan Defends AEW Booking, Calls Eric Bischoff’s Criticisms of Matches ‘Hypocritical’
- Kevin Owens On What’s Changed in WWE Since Vince McMahon’s Exit, His Own Heel Work
- Shawn Michaels Addresses Reports of Heat With The Rock, Talks Making Amends When He Came Back in 2002