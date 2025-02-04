wrestling / News
HOOK Appears On Tommy Hilfiger Instagram
February 4, 2025 | Posted by
HOOK showed up on the Tommy Hilfiger Instagram account in a post to the brand’s Stories alongside Ava Dash. The AEW star was featured in a post on the clothing brand’s Stories alongside Dash, who is a model and the daughter of record executive Damon Dash and fashion designer Rachel Roy.
You can see the post below courtesy of Twitter account @DrainBamager:
HOOK featured in Tommy Hilfiger’s IG story with Ava Dash at MSG during the Knicks vs Lakers game. pic.twitter.com/phPDhOYXL6
— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) February 4, 2025
