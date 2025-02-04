wrestling / News

HOOK Appears On Tommy Hilfiger Instagram

February 4, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
HOOK AEW Revolution, QT Marshall Image Credit: AEW

HOOK showed up on the Tommy Hilfiger Instagram account in a post to the brand’s Stories alongside Ava Dash. The AEW star was featured in a post on the clothing brand’s Stories alongside Dash, who is a model and the daughter of record executive Damon Dash and fashion designer Rachel Roy.

You can see the post below courtesy of Twitter account @DrainBamager:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Hook, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading