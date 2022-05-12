wrestling / News
HOOK Choked Out CM Punk Following Last Night’s AEW Dynamite
Long Island still hates CM Punk, so they #senthook. Following last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite and the Rampage tapings, Punk came out for a face-to-face with MJF. MJF opted not to fight, allowing HOOK to take care of Punk instead. Punk decided to leave and was met by Danhausen, who cursed him. Punk got back in the ring and begged HOOK not to hurt him, even getting a handshake. He was then promptly suplexed and choked out with the Redrum. According to fan reports, Punk laid prone in the ring the entire time everyone was leaving the venue. You can see photos and clips of the segment below.
LMAOO, after the show last night, CM Punk went face to face with MJF, got F-U chants, cursed by Danhausen, and put to sleep by HOOK #AEW
Then Punk laid there for like 7 mins straight 😂😂😂 fucking awesome! pic.twitter.com/laQO5J5dHU
— EliteAEW®️🧬 (@EIiteAEW) May 12, 2022
CM PUNK AND HOOKHAUSEN!!!! pic.twitter.com/CVsb5KNURK
— Melissa (@melissax1125) May 12, 2022
https://twitter.com/SlicedWrestling/status/1524597431119269888
Punk fears HOOK #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/HsWWTgjnv4
— Ryan Martorano (@ryan_martorano) May 12, 2022
Last night I went to #AEW in Long Island and @CMPunk layed in the ring until everyone left –
Full video of special showing on #TikTok https://t.co/dI9iUooXc7 pic.twitter.com/Y6kpqah2rO
— Delaila Lugo AKA Assassina-San (She/Her) (@ASSASSINA_SAN) May 12, 2022
