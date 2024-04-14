wrestling / News

HOOK Retains FTW Title on AEW Battle of the Belts X

April 13, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
HOOK AEW Battle of the Belts X Image Credit: AEW

HOOK’s stranglehold on the FTW belt continues as he defeated Shane Taylor in the opening match of AEW Battle of the Belts X. The match ended when Taylor initially escaped the Redrum by dropping back, but HOOK recovered and put it back on for the submission.

HOOK is in his second reign as FTW champion, which is not an officially-recognized AEW belt. He has been champion for 231 days.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Hook, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading