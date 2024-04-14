wrestling / News
HOOK Retains FTW Title on AEW Battle of the Belts X
HOOK’s stranglehold on the FTW belt continues as he defeated Shane Taylor in the opening match of AEW Battle of the Belts X. The match ended when Taylor initially escaped the Redrum by dropping back, but HOOK recovered and put it back on for the submission.
HOOK is in his second reign as FTW champion, which is not an officially-recognized AEW belt. He has been champion for 231 days.
