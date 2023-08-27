HOOK Returns on AEW Collision, Challenges Jack Perry For All In

HOOK made his return to AEW on tonight’s episode of Collision, attacking Jack Perry and challenging him for All In tomorrow. Perry opened the show with a funeral for the FTW title, before Hook interrupted. He then put Perry through a table with a suplex and challenged him to a match at Wembley Stadium.

It's #AEWAllIn London Eve!

Duluth, Georgia