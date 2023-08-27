wrestling / News
HOOK Returns on AEW Collision, Challenges Jack Perry For All In
HOOK made his return to AEW on tonight’s episode of Collision, attacking Jack Perry and challenging him for All In tomorrow. Perry opened the show with a funeral for the FTW title, before Hook interrupted. He then put Perry through a table with a suplex and challenged him to a match at Wembley Stadium.
It’s Saturday Night #AEWCollision!
It’s #AEWAllIn London Eve!
And we’re kicking things off with Jack Perry!
Will he retire the FTW Championship tonight?
Watch #AEWCollision Fyter Fest on TNT!@boy_myth_legend pic.twitter.com/aIRncRBQXj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023
Duluth, Georgia doesn’t appreciate Jack Perry’s ‘tribute’ to the FTW Championship!
Watch #AEWCollision Fyter Fest on TNT!@boy_myth_legend pic.twitter.com/hqGkEaWlL9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023
HOOK IS BACK!
Watch #AEWCollision Fyter Fest on TNT!@boy_myth_legend | @730hook pic.twitter.com/UiaXDHTPmE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023
“Wembley. Sunday.”
It's official!
FTW Champion Jack Perry vs. HOOK at #AEWAllIn ZERO HOUR!
TOMORROW LIVE from Wembley Stadium in London, UK, at 5pm BST/12pm ET/9am PT!
Watch #AEWCollision Fyter Fest on TNT!@730hook | @boy_myth_legend pic.twitter.com/xoCCMsyFw4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023
