wrestling / News

HOOK Returns on AEW Collision, Challenges Jack Perry For All In

August 26, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
HOOK Jack Perry AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

HOOK made his return to AEW on tonight’s episode of Collision, attacking Jack Perry and challenging him for All In tomorrow. Perry opened the show with a funeral for the FTW title, before Hook interrupted. He then put Perry through a table with a suplex and challenged him to a match at Wembley Stadium.

Joseph Lee

