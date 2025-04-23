wrestling / News

HOOK Gets A Role In Short Film Money Talks

April 23, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage HOOK 12-27-24 Image Credit: AEW

In a post on his Instagram Stories, HOOK revealed that he has a role in Tony Mucci’s upcoming short film Money Talks, which will premiere at Tribeca Film Festival. The film follows ‘the adventure of a $100 dollar bill in 1981 NYC.’ You can see photos of the film, including one of HOOK, below.

