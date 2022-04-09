HOOK Set For First Independent Event Ever With Create-A-Pro Wrestling

HOOK is set to make his independent wrestling debut at an event for Create-A-Pro Wrestling in May. He will be a part of The Grandest Stage event in Melville, NY on May 14. HOOK has only wrestled for AEW in his short career, where he is 6-0.

