wrestling / News
HOOK Set For First Independent Event Ever With Create-A-Pro Wrestling
April 9, 2022 | Posted by
HOOK is set to make his independent wrestling debut at an event for Create-A-Pro Wrestling in May. He will be a part of The Grandest Stage event in Melville, NY on May 14. HOOK has only wrestled for AEW in his short career, where he is 6-0.
The announcement reads: “TALENT ANNOUNCEMENT HOOK is in action on the indies for the very first time on May 14th at Create A Pro #TheGrandStage in Melville, NY Tickets go on sale Monday night at 6pm #CreateAPro #SendHook”
🚨TALENT ANNOUNCEMENT🚨
HOOK is in action on the indies for the very first time on May 14th at Create A Pro #TheGrandStage in Melville, NY
Tickets go on sale Monday night at 6pm#CreateAPro #SendHook pic.twitter.com/iYLFRZR2XD
— Create A Pro NY (@CreateAPro) April 9, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Becky Lynch, Joey Janela & More Comment on Tony Khan’s Statement About Anti-AEW Bots
- Tony Khan Claims That Many Negative AEW Opinions Online Aren’t Real People, Khan Issues Statement
- Notes On Working Relationship Between AAA and AEW Regarding Tag Titles
- Jim Ross On Vince McMahon & Donald Trump Storyline At WWE WrestleMania 23, What Trump Was Like Backstage