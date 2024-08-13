Hook Set to Speak on Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite

– AEW announced today that Hook will be speaking on tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Hook recently made his TV return last week, saving Katsuyori Shibata from a beatdown by The Learning Tree.

Tomorrow’s Dynamite is being held at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed

* TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Hikaru Shida

* Winner Enters AEW All In Casino Gauntlet First: Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Hangman Page vs. Jay Lethal

* Kazuchika Okada and Claudio Castagnoli face-to-face

* A film by Mariah May

* We’ll hear from Hook