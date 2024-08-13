wrestling / News
Hook Set to Speak on Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite
– AEW announced today that Hook will be speaking on tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Hook recently made his TV return last week, saving Katsuyori Shibata from a beatdown by The Learning Tree.
Tomorrow’s Dynamite is being held at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed
* TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Hikaru Shida
* Winner Enters AEW All In Casino Gauntlet First: Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong vs. Kyle O’Reilly
* Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Hangman Page vs. Jay Lethal
* Kazuchika Okada and Claudio Castagnoli face-to-face
* A film by Mariah May
* We’ll hear from Hook
#AEWDynamite TOMORROW NIGHT, 8/14
Norfolk, VA
LIVE at 8pmET/7pmCT on TBS
We'll hear from Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil HOOK
What will @730hook have to say after making his return to #AEW Dynamite last week?
Find out TOMORROW NIGHT at 8pmET/7pmCT when Dynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/hi4o9Yk9Nl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 13, 2024
