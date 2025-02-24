wrestling / News

Hook Signs With Barry Bloom Ahead Of AEW Contract Talks

February 24, 2025 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
AEW Rampage HOOK 12-27-24 Image Credit: AEW

Barry Bloom has signed AEW’s Hook for representation, as confirmed by PWInsider.com, ahead of future contract discussions.

While the signing occurred months prior, it’s anticipated that AEW will ensure Hook remains with the company.

As of this writing, it’s unclear when Hook’s deal is up with the promotion.

