HOOK Submits Wheeler Yuta, Retains FTW Title at AEW Worlds End

HOOK took on Wheeler Yuta in a FTW rules match for the FTW title at Worlds End and successfully retained his belt. The match had a variety of weapons used, but HOOK eventually introduced a hockey stick. The weapon was broken but HOOK took the stick and choked out Yuta with Redrum to get the win.

HOOK is in the middle of his second reign as FTW champion and has held the unrecognized title for 126 days. He won the belt from Jack Perry at AEW All In back on August 27.

