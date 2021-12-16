Hook Tops AEW T-Shirt Sales, CM Punk Reacts To Being Displaced

Hook has defeated CM Punk – at least in terms of AEW T-shirt sales for the week – and Punk shared a reaction to the news. Pro Wrestling Tees announced on Wednesday that Hook topped the sales charts for AEW for the week, marking the first time since Punk’s debut in late August that someone beyond him has led the charts.

Punk doesn’t seem to mind, commenting on the Instagram post that “This is cool.”

Hook made his in-ring debut for AEW on last week’s AEW Rampage, defeating Fuego Del Sol.