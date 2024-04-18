HOOK Turns Down Chris Jericho On AEW Dynamite, Jericho Shoves Taz

HOOK turned down Chris Jericho’s offer on AEW Dynamite, which led to an altercation between Jericho and Taz. Wednesday’s show saw Jericho appear in the ring for a segment with HOOK and Taz in which Jericho made the case for why he should mentor HOOK. Jericho, who had been pushing to be HOOK’s mentor for the last few weeks, talked about how he pulled HOOK down off the apron during the six-man tag team match on last week’s show and said he didn’t believe the FTW Champion was listening to him properly.

HOOK turned down Jericho’s offer which led to Jericho getting heated. Taz told Jericho to calm down and got shoved to the mat, after which HOOK backed Jericho into the corner and said he’d crossed the line. Jericho then left the ring. You can see a clip from the segment below: