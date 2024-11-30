wrestling / News

HOOK vs. Nick Wayne Added to AEW Taping at Hammerstein Ballroom

November 30, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
HOOK AEW Dynamite 8-7-24 Image Credit: AEW

AEW is sending HOOK to the Hammerstein Ballroom, as he’s set to compete at the company’s TV tapings there later this month. HOOK will take on Nick Wayne on either the December 21 Collision or the December 22 Dynamite (which airs December 25). The exact show was not revealed.

