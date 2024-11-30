wrestling / News
HOOK vs. Nick Wayne Added to AEW Taping at Hammerstein Ballroom
November 30, 2024 | Posted by
AEW is sending HOOK to the Hammerstein Ballroom, as he’s set to compete at the company’s TV tapings there later this month. HOOK will take on Nick Wayne on either the December 21 Collision or the December 22 Dynamite (which airs December 25). The exact show was not revealed.
HOOK and Nick Wayne are set to face each other in HOOK’s backyard of New York City at the Hammerstein Ballroom. Is Nick Wayne prepared for HOOK?
Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@730HOOK | @TheNickWayne | @MotherAEW pic.twitter.com/GZSr5wMNtY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 30, 2024
