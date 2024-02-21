wrestling / News
Hornswoggle Says Darby Allin Is ‘Something Special’, Compares Him To Jeff Hardy
February 21, 2024 | Posted by
While talking with Tony Schiavone on What Happened When (via Wrestling Inc), Hornswoggle praised AEW’s Darby Allin and compared him to a similar wrestling daredevil in Jeff Hardy.
He said: “He’s something special man. I say it all the time, he’s this generation’s — I mean Jeff Hardy is still going obviously, but he is this generation’s Jeff Hardy. The stuff he does is stuff that’s never been seen or shouldn’t be done on a national weekly level and it just blows my mind. He’s incredible.“
More Trending Stories
- Scott Hall’s Daughter Shares 1997 Home Video Of Kevin Nash & Triple H
- Paul Roma on Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Vince McMahon, Claims Talents Were Propositioned to Perform Sexual Favors
- Kevin Nash Says The Undertaker’s WrestleMania Streak Never Should Have Ended
- Booker T Recalls His Grocery Store Fight With Steve Austin, Talks Working With The Rock