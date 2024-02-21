Hornswoggle Says Darby Allin Is ‘Something Special’, Compares Him To Jeff Hardy

While talking with Tony Schiavone on What Happened When (via Wrestling Inc), Hornswoggle praised AEW’s Darby Allin and compared him to a similar wrestling daredevil in Jeff Hardy.

He said: “He’s something special man. I say it all the time, he’s this generation’s — I mean Jeff Hardy is still going obviously, but he is this generation’s Jeff Hardy. The stuff he does is stuff that’s never been seen or shouldn’t be done on a national weekly level and it just blows my mind. He’s incredible.“