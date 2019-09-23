Hornswoggle Discusses Working With Vince McMahon

– Hornswoggle recently appeared on Wrestling Inc’s WINCLY podcast where he discussed working with Vince McMahon and more. Highlights are below.

On Being Vince’s Son: “It was one of the best days of my life and I didn’t realize how big it was gonna be. Throughout my career I never knew how big things would be, and that was one of them. Like any boss, if you do what he asks and you bust your ass, you’re going to have a great relationship with him for the most part.”

On Biting Vince’s Ass: “I don’t know if you know this, but I don’t really bite a person in the ass. It’s just cheek to cheek. He’s known as a jokester and I thought about it and if he would mess with me and pass gas on me. But at this point, who cares? It’s national TV, I don’t care. I get to bite Vince in the ass; this is gonna be awesome.

On Ken Kennedy: “To this day we still chat here and there. I’m actually going to work for his Academy of Professional Wrestling next month. It will be good to catch up in person. But he was my trainer for the local independent company and he got me into wrestling independently, and later he would get me into WWE professionally. I literally have 90 percent of my career to thank to him. It just seemed like he always had bad luck in his career at WWE, whether it was injuries or the interview stuff. It seemed like he could never hit that single and get on.”