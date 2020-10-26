Hornswoggle On Original Plan For His Anonymous Raw GM Reveal As ‘Big Nick’ From New Jersey

Hornswoggle was a guest on a recent episode of New Day’s Feel the Power and recalled the plan to make him the Anonymous Raw GM. The Anonymous Raw GM was eventually revealed to be Hornswoggle in 2012, well after his run, but the original plan for that reveal was — well, very different, shall we say. You can see highlights from his comments and the full video below:

On the plan for him to be revealed as Raw General Manager as ‘Big Nick’ from New Jersey: “So they tell me this — they call me the Saturday before Raw. And they say, “Hey, you’re gonna be revealed Monday as the anonymous General Manager.’ Great! They said, ‘Can you do a Jersey accent?’ And I proceed to say ‘Uh, I don’t think so? I don’t know, I can try.’ The only thing I could think of for a Jersey accent was the baby on Roger Rabbit because he had that weird mafia thing. So I kept watching that scene over and over on my phone. I don’t know, I don’t know why … I was trying to develop this character. I’m an actor. [laughs]”

On the idea finally being nixed later that day: “So it failed so much in rehearsals that I just kept trying backstage. And then finally the writer, Nick — I forget what his last name was, but that was my name on the show, was just pulled from the writer. He finally came up to me and he goes, ‘Not happening. You are just going to come up from the ring. Lawler is going to say, ‘Hey it was you,’ and you’re gonna bite him in the ass or something.’ And that was it, that was the big reveal for the anonymous General Manager.”

