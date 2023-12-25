– During a recent interview with Road Dogg on Oh You Didn’t Know, former WWE Superstar Dylan “Hornswoggle” Postl recalled his emotions following his WWE release. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Hornswoggle on his reaction to his WWE release: “The whole world almost froze and I sat there [on the day of the release], and I go ‘S***, what am I going to do?’ I’ve never wrestled independently in all reality. I’ve been paid well for 10 years of my life, [and I go] ‘What am I going to do?’ I have a child who is in elementary school. As a single dad, what am I going to do? The first person I called was Brian Myers, [also known as] Curt Hawkins. I remember calling him, and I go ‘What do I do?’ because he was released at the time too. He goes, ‘Get up off the floor. Stop f***ing crying. I’m calling you back. Give me a bit.’ I go, ‘Okay great.’ He goes, ‘See if those green pants still fit. You got to start working.'”

On getting advice from Brian Myers: “[Myers] goes, ‘I got you. Here’s the people. Here’s what you message. Do your thing. Let’s have fun. Now’s the time to have fun.'”