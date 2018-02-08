Hornswoggle Reveals How Long He Knew About Being Vince McMahon’s Son Before It Aired On WWE TV

Hornswoggle recently appeared on the Pancakes and Powerslams Show, and spoke about the angle where he was announced as Vince McMahon’s illegitimate son…

On How Long He Knew About Being Vince McMahon’s Son Before It Aired On WWE TV: “Two hours. I thought it was a complete joke, and it was awesome to me because it was my hometown. Bruce Prichard came up to me and he said, ‘I need your phone.’ [I said], ‘for what?’ [He said], ‘I need your phone.’ [I responded] ‘Okay?’ He held my phone for the night so it wouldn’t get out, and told me.”

On Filming a ‘Where Are They Now?’ For WWE: “It was incredible. WWE] told me back in September, they asked me if I’d be available and I said of course. On such a huge platform, WWE, and so it would be dumb not to. I didn’t know what to expect going into it and the day they were filming, I picked up my son from school, and we just started filming. It was literally just like a day at home, I didn’t even realize that there were cameras there, hardly. It was awesome seeing the end product. I don’t ever watch myself in my matches. I overly critique myself, and I don’t enjoy them then. But this one… I was very happy. It didn’t come off bitter, it didn’t come off anything other than positive. It made everyone see how grateful I am for the opportunities I got in WWE.”