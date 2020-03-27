– Hornswoggle recently spoke to Fightful about finding out he’d be Vince McMahon’s son. Highlights from the interview are below.

On his book: “It all came about after I was released. I’ve always wanted to do one, and thought about doing one, but then I got released. The first author came up to me and he said “Hey, you wanna do one?” “Yeah.” Got another guy on board. Three years later it happened. I’m very, very proud of it. I’m very, very happy with how it turned out. It’s getting a lot of good reviews. (It’s) way more work than I thought. But, it all came out well. I’m very happy with how it all came out. Dolph Ziggler of all people—name drop, pop—he doesn’t read wrestling books. It’s the only wrestling book he’s ever read and he really liked it as a book overall. So, that meant a lot. I just have a cool story, I think. There’s some really shitty wrestling books out there.”

On finding out he would be Vince McMahon’s son: Vince’s son (angle), I found out at 3:30 that afternoon. Cruiserweight Champion I found out Friday, two days before. All my stuff has been very last minute. I mean, you can find out all about it in my award winning, best selling novel “Life’s Short And So Am I” by Dylan Postl.”

Roasting Ethan Page: “I had to sit by Ethan Page all day. So, my day kinda sucks, but I’m making the best of it. I would hope (my interview) would drop first. If you want ratings. Is he on Twitch? What is he on? He’s not a goddanged author like myself. Two time movie star. Six WrestleManias. Not a big deal. I mean, has he went to [Saudi Arabia]? Nope. He has not met Macaulay Culkin. He’s probably hardly seen Home Alone. I don’t think those have even made it to Canada yet.”