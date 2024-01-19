Hornswoggle Says Vince McMahon’s Son Storyline Was High Point Of His Career

Hornswoggle says that the storyline where he was Vince McMahon’s son ranks as his career high point. The WWE alumnus recently looked back at the infamous angle during an appearance on the A2TheK Wrestling Show, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the storyline: “It’s probably the thing that I’m most proud of that happened. WeeLC is the best match I’ll ever have in my life, I say it non-stop, but the Vince’s son stuff was easily the highest point of my career. I talk about it all the time, the 15th anniversary of Raw,’I was on five segments that whole show that were just about me, and it’s just crazy to think about.”

On what the story did for his career: “It really, really was awesome, it really was a cool thing that I can never think, ‘Man, what would I have done if it wasn’t that?’ Who knows if I would’ve had the longevity that I would have had, who knows any of that? It’s a really cool thing that I can look back on as a 21-year-old kid, literally a child still at that point in my life, and go, ‘This is the coolest moment ever.’ I knew it was going to be big, I never knew how big it was going to be, and how big for me. It was astronomical.”