Horror Movie With Bret Hart and Angelina Love Running Kickstarter Campaign
– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart and Angelina Love are set to appear in the upcoming new horror film, Demented. Production company New Blood Entertainment is now running a Kickstarter campaign for the film, which you can learn more about RIGHT HERE.
Additionally, the film is running crowdfunding efforts for an associate producer credit, an acting role in the film, music work, and product placement.
The upcoming project also stars Felissa Rose, Dakota House, and Cheyenne Ennis. Here’s a synopsis and the latest trailer, which includes footage of Bret Hart and Angelina Love:
Demented is a film-within-a-film, that takes you deep into the dark world of fetish cinema. An edgy, eerie, docu-style story, telling the harsh realities of voyeurism meeting Final Fantasy. A world in which hidden figures exist expressly to take advantage of the meek. Young women on the fringe of society, looking for the promise of “true love” and a ‘better life’ are dragged down the torturous road of no return.
The sick, twisted minds of the Dark Net’s Master Manipulators are the New Puppet Masters and profiteers, forcing these lost girls to do their perverted bidding in the most disturbing recesses of the Dark Net.
DEMENTED is a twisted triangle of hope, haplessness and horror that continues to dominate today’s shocking headlines, that of human trafficking.
