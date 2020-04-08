Horror Movie With Bret Hart and Angelina Love Running Kickstarter Campaign

– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart and Angelina Love are set to appear in the upcoming new horror film, Demented. Production company New Blood Entertainment is now running a Kickstarter campaign for the film, which you can learn more about RIGHT HERE.

Additionally, the film is running crowdfunding efforts for an associate producer credit, an acting role in the film, music work, and product placement.

The upcoming project also stars Felissa Rose, Dakota House, and Cheyenne Ennis. Here’s a synopsis and the latest trailer, which includes footage of Bret Hart and Angelina Love: