WWE will present the 2024 Hall of Fame induction ceremony tonight on Peacock and the WWE Network after Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Jackie Redmond will be the host of the event, which begins at 10 PM ET.

The lineup includes:

* Paul Heyman

* Bull Nakano

* Thunderbolt Patterson

* Lia Maivia

* The US Express (Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda)

* Muhammad Ali