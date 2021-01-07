Hosts Announced For Impact Hard to Kill Cell-ebration

Impact Wrestling has announced that Matt Striker and Gia Miller will be the co-hosts of the Hard to Kill CELL-ebration. The virtual fanfest will happen on the morning of January 16, ahead of the Hard to Kill PPV later that night. Here’s a press release:

Co-hosts Announced For IMPACT Wrestling Virtual Fanfest

IMPACT Wrestling confirmed today that a new team of hosts will share the duties for the Hard To Kill CELL-ebration on Saturday morning, Jan. 16.

Matt Striker and Gia Miller will be the co-hosts for the first CELL-ebration of 2021, the company’s 2-hour virtual fanfest, which starts at 11am ET.

The Hard To Kill CELL-ebration — held on zoom — is an interactive, perk-filled, private party, held hours before the much-anticipated HARD TO KILL pay-per-view event kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. Participating fans can ask questions directly to some of their favorite IMPACT stars – and fans around the world can interact from home via their mobile device or computer.

“I’m so excited to be sitting down with some of the top names in IMPACT Wrestling before such a momentous night,” Miller said. “I also can’t wait to hang out with some of the incredible, diehard IMPACT fans.”

The Hard To Kill CELL-ebration is star-studded. Confirmed to appear: reigning IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, reigning Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and reigning Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson).

IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice-President Don Callis also has confirmed that he will participate in CELL-ebration, as well as former World Champion Eric Young, the tag team of Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz, and the Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley).

Fans around the world can participate in the CELL-ebration, though registration is limited. Registration is now open at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_X8UGtY3mT96OM91LXnjNIg

.

Participating fans will receive numerous perks, such as:

** The official Hard To Kill t-shirt.

** A $25 gift certificate to ShopIMPACT.com.

** Randomly autographed swatches of the match-used ring canvas from Bound For Glory PPV, held Oct. 24 in Nashville.

** More to come.

Talent scheduled to appear:

Rich Swann

Deonna Purrazzo

The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows)

Don Callis

Eric Young

Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley)

Tasha Steelz & Kiera Hogan

** All perks will be shipped starting Monday, Jan. 18.