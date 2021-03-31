Hosts Announced For NXT Takeover Kickoff Show

On today’s episode of The Bump, it was announced that Mickie James, Sam Roberts, American Ninja Warrior‘s Jimmy Smith and Arash Markazi will host the Kickoff Show for NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver. The kickoff show happens next week on the WWE Network and WWE’s various digital platforms. NXT Takeover will be a two-night event with Night One airing on the USA Network on April 7 and Night Two on Peacock on April 8.

