Hosts & Guest Panel Set for WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Kickoff

October 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Image Credit: WWE

– The WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Kickoff pre-show will be hosted by McKenzie Mitchell and Sam Roberts, with Busted Open Radio’s Dave LaGreca as part of the broadcast panel. The show will air live on Peacock on Saturday, October 22.

The WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Kickoff show starts at 7:30 pm ET, and the main card will begin at 8:00 pm ET. Here’s the updated lineup:

NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh
NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre
NXT North American Championship Ladder Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer
Weapons Wild Match: Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez
Ambulance Match: Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp
If Julius loses, Brutus Creed will have to leave NXT
Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal Match: Grayson Waller vs. Apollo Crews
Co-Hosts: Shotzi & Quncy Elliott

