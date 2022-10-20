Hosts & Guest Panel Set for WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Kickoff

– The WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Kickoff pre-show will be hosted by McKenzie Mitchell and Sam Roberts, with Busted Open Radio’s Dave LaGreca as part of the broadcast panel. The show will air live on Peacock on Saturday, October 22.

The WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Kickoff show starts at 7:30 pm ET, and the main card will begin at 8:00 pm ET. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre

* NXT North American Championship Ladder Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer

* Weapons Wild Match: Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez

* Ambulance Match: Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp

If Julius loses, Brutus Creed will have to leave NXT

* Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal Match: Grayson Waller vs. Apollo Crews

* Co-Hosts: Shotzi & Quncy Elliott