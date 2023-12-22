wrestling / News
Hosts Set For Monday’s ‘Best Of’ Episode of WWE RAW
December 22, 2023 | Posted by
TVInsider has the updated cable listings for USA Network this Monday, which reveal the hosts of Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. The episode will be a “best of” special for Christmas Day.
The synopsis reads: “Celebrate Christmas with the RAW’s Absolute Best Of 2023 hosted by Jackie Redmond & Peter Rosenberg.“
