Hosts Set For Monday’s ‘Best Of’ Episode of WWE RAW

December 22, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Monday Night Raw Logo, Nick Khan Image Credit: WWE

TVInsider has the updated cable listings for USA Network this Monday, which reveal the hosts of Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. The episode will be a “best of” special for Christmas Day.

The synopsis reads: “Celebrate Christmas with the RAW’s Absolute Best Of 2023 hosted by Jackie Redmond & Peter Rosenberg.

WWE Raw, Joseph Lee

