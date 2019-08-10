House of Glory High Intensity 8 Results 8.09.19: Young Bucks Face Private Party in Last Indy Appearance

– House of Glory held its High Intensity 8 event last night in Jamaica, Queens. In the main event, The Young Bucks defeated Private Party in their last scheduled appearance on the indies. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful. Also, it was announced at the show that The Young Bucks will face Private Party once again. It will be an opening round match of AEW’s tag team tournament. The match will take place on AEW’s weekly TV show on October 9 on TNT.

* HOG Suicidal Championship: Charles Mason defeats Brian Burgundy and Leroy Green and Matt Macintosh and Nolo Kitano and Rich Swann to win the vacant title.

* Violette defeats Masha Slamovich

* The New York Wrecking Krew (Chris Seaton & Smoothe Blackmon) defeat LAX (Ortiz & Santana)

* HOG Crown Jewel Championship: Mantequilla (c) defeats Matt Travis

* Ken Broadway defeats Evander James and Smiley

* The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) defeat Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)

Hangman Page flew all the way to NY to cut a promo at the end of the show! #wellplayed #HI8 pic.twitter.com/R1dfgBDTeE — Elbow (@TheRealElbow) August 10, 2019

it’s a private party? ITS A SUPER KICK PARTY #HI8 pic.twitter.com/Ve7aFrlVUk — Jonathan (@theechoppa) August 10, 2019