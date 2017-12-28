wrestling / News
House of Hardcore Announces TV Title Tournament Brackets
December 28, 2017 | Posted by
According to PWinsider.com, Tommy Dreamer announced the following first round matches for the promotion’s January 26th tournament in Philadelphia to crown the first HOH Twitch TV champion…
* Luchasaurus vs. Willie Mack vs. Matt Cross
* MJF vs. Crazy Steve
* Brian Cage vs. a mystery opponent.
* Matt Riddle vs. Austin Aries
* Ace Romero vs. Dan Maff
* Little Guido vs. Kevin Kross
* Eddie Kingston vs. Bull James
* Super Crazy vs. Alex Reynolds
* Lisa Marie Varon vs. Kenny of the Squad
* Mikey of the Squad vs. Swoggle
– The event will be headlined by a tag team match, featuring Tommy Dreamer & Billy Gunn with a mystery person in their corner vs. Joey Mercury & NWA champion Nick Aldis with Shane Douglas in their corner.