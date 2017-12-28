 

wrestling / News

House of Hardcore Announces TV Title Tournament Brackets

December 28, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
House of Hardcore

According to PWinsider.com, Tommy Dreamer announced the following first round matches for the promotion’s January 26th tournament in Philadelphia to crown the first HOH Twitch TV champion…

* Luchasaurus vs. Willie Mack vs. Matt Cross
* MJF vs. Crazy Steve
* Brian Cage vs. a mystery opponent.
* Matt Riddle vs. Austin Aries
* Ace Romero vs. Dan Maff
* Little Guido vs. Kevin Kross
* Eddie Kingston vs. Bull James
* Super Crazy vs. Alex Reynolds
* Lisa Marie Varon vs. Kenny of the Squad
* Mikey of the Squad vs. Swoggle

– The event will be headlined by a tag team match, featuring Tommy Dreamer & Billy Gunn with a mystery person in their corner vs. Joey Mercury & NWA champion Nick Aldis with Shane Douglas in their corner.

article topics :

House of Hardcore, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading