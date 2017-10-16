House of Hardcore Enters Partnership With Twitch Streaming

– House of Hardcore is joining Twitch. The companies announced a multi-year streaming partnership on Monday that will see the promotion stream all matches on the service. The partnership begins with House of Hardcore 35 in Philadelphia on November 18th at 8:00 PM ET.

Viewers who tune into the promotion’s Twitch channel here will be able to see weekly content including pre and post-match content and interviews beginning with the November show.

“This is an incredible milestone for professional wrestling on Twitch as we expand this new and fast-growing content vertical,” said Eric Brunner, Partnerships Manager, Twitch. “Our partnership with House of Hardcore not only gives our passionate community more of the wrestling content they have demanded, but also more of what it has always thrived on. Twitch has always been about engagement with vibrant entertainment personalities, much like Tommy Dreamer and other pro wrestlers.”

“I have said for months that I have been waiting for the right deal to take House of Hardcore to the next level,” said Tommy Dreamer. “Our new tag team with Twitch puts HOH on the cutting edge of technology and will allow us to be seen before not only die-hard wrestling fans, but an entirely new generation of viewers who I hope will fall in love with pro wrestling just like I did as a kid. Twitch has helped change the world in how people view programming and is continuing to grow and evolve that. We look forward to innovating professional wrestling in the same way by spotlighting new stars on the platform Twitch has afforded us. Everything before today was just the prologue. Now, we kick into the true story of House of Hardcore.”