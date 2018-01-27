House of Hardcore News: Notes for HoH 37 Event, Plans to Run in Long Island Soon, and Students Create Their Own Polo Shirts

– The full House of Hardcore 37 event is now available to view on Twitch. You can check out the full video for the event below.

Watch House of Hardcore 37 from houseofhardcore on www.twitch.tv

– PWInsider reports that the promotion is planning to announce a return to Long Island, New York soon.

– Backstage guests at last night’s HoH 37 event were Dave Lagana, who filming content for the NWA, Jeremy Borash, who filming content for Impact Wrestling, David Starr, Eric Young, and Samoa Joe.

– PWInsider also reports that Tommy Dreamer’s students surprised him by wearing HoH polo shirts at the event. The students designed and had the shirts made on their own.