Lineups Anounced for Upcoming House of Hardcore Events in November and December

– As previously reported, House of Hardcore is partnering with Twitch to stream the company’s events. The companies announced a multi-year streaming partnership on Monday that will see the promotion stream all matches on the service. The partnership begins with House of Hardcore 35 in Philadelphia on November 18th at 8:00 PM ET.

The House of Hardcore also announced the lineups for its upcoming events on November 18 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and December 2 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Both events will stream live on Twitch.tv. You can check out the updates lineups below.

Friday, November 17 in St. James, Long Island at the Sports Arena:

* Eight Man Elimination Match: Tommy Dreamer & Super Crazy & Little Guido & Shane Douglas vs. Joey Mercury & The Spirit Squad & Nick “Magnus” Aldis.

* Matt Cross vs. Petey Williams vs. Mystery Opponent making HOH debut

* Billy Gunn vs. MVP.

* Austin Aries returns to House of Hardcore.

* The HOH debut of The Luchasaurus.

Saturday, November 18 in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena:

* First Blood Match: Tommy Dreamer vs. Joey Mercury

* Austin Aries returns.

* The Squad vs. Guido Maritato & Super Crazy (with Big Sal E. Graziano)

* Nick Aldis vs. Billy Gunn.

* Mystery three way featuring three debuting talents.

* Also appearing are MVP, Petey Williams, Shane Douglas, Bull James, Matt Cross and more.

Saturday, December 2 in Waukesha, Wisconsin at the County Expo:

* Hardcore War: Tommy Dreamer vs. Abyss

* Candice Michelle vs. Lisa Marie Varon in Michelle’s retirement match.

* Austin Aries vs. Joey Mercury with Aries wrestling in his hometown for the first time ever

* Al Snow & Swoggle (with Dave Herro) vs. The Squad

* Also appearing are MVP, Carlito, Guido Maritato and more.