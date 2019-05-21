Various News: Upcoming House of Hardcore Events, Nova Guests on Tommy Dreamer Podcast

– House of Hardcore has announced that the final event for the Nashville Fairground Arena, aka The Asylum in TNA, is going to be torn down as upgrades are being made to the fairgrounds on Saturday, June 1. The card will feature the following lineup:

* The Rock N’ Roll Express vs. SCU’s Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian

* Also set to appear: Tommy Dreamer, Bill Dundee, HOH TV Champion Willie Mack, an FBI reunion featuring Little Guido & Tracy Smothers, Swoggle, Jax Dane and Crimson.

Additionally, the promotion will hold an event on Saturday, June 8 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, featuring The Great Muta, Dreamer, Impact Champion Brian Cage, Johnny Impact, Taya Valkyrie, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Moose, Eddie Edwards, Little Guido, Teddy Hart, Joey Ryan, Billy Gunn and more. The event will stream live on the Impact Plus service.

Later, House of Hardcore will return events on June 9 in Long Island, New York and June 15 in Kingston, Ontario. The Ontario event is being held along with Chinlock Wrestling.

– The latest episode of Tommy Dreamer’s podcast with Mike Bucci is now available RIGHT HERE.