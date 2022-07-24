House of Black Attacks Darby Allin at San Diego Comic-Con

The feud between Darby Allin and the House of Black continued at the San Diego Comic-Con, where the faction attacked Allin. The attack happened toward the end of the AEW panel.

This isn’t the first time Allin has been attacked at a fan event by this group. Brody King attacked him at an autograph singing. This led to a match on last week’s Dynamite, which King won. Then things continued and Sting got the black mist from Malakai Black.

King wrote about the incident on Twitter. He wrote: “Maybe you should stop telling the whole world where you’re gonna be next Darby. This will not end well for you.”