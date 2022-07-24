wrestling / News
House of Black Attacks Darby Allin at San Diego Comic-Con
The feud between Darby Allin and the House of Black continued at the San Diego Comic-Con, where the faction attacked Allin. The attack happened toward the end of the AEW panel.
This isn’t the first time Allin has been attacked at a fan event by this group. Brody King attacked him at an autograph singing. This led to a match on last week’s Dynamite, which King won. Then things continued and Sting got the black mist from Malakai Black.
King wrote about the incident on Twitter. He wrote: “Maybe you should stop telling the whole world where you’re gonna be next Darby. This will not end well for you.”
Maybe you should stop telling the whole world where you’re gonna be next Darby. This will not end well for you. https://t.co/AWo1sGykSq
— Big Bad Brody King (@Brodyxking) July 24, 2022
