House of Black Defeats Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston & Mark Briscoe At AEW Dynasty

April 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynasty Malakai Black Adam Copeland Image Credit: AEW

The House of Black picked up a big trios win on AEW Dynasty as they defeated Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston & Mark Briscoe. The stable defeated Copeland, Kingston and Briscoe in a chaotic match that ended when Black hit Copeland with the Black Mist and then nailed The End for a pinfall victory. You can see clips from the match below.

AEW Dynasty, Jeremy Thomas

