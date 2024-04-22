wrestling / News
House of Black Defeats Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston & Mark Briscoe At AEW Dynasty
The House of Black picked up a big trios win on AEW Dynasty as they defeated Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston & Mark Briscoe. The stable defeated Copeland, Kingston and Briscoe in a chaotic match that ended when Black hit Copeland with the Black Mist and then nailed The End for a pinfall victory. You can see clips from the match below.
Our ongoing Dynasty coverage is here.
Eddie Kingston and Malakai Black are beating the hell out of each other!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 22, 2024
MARK BRISCOE OVER THE POST!
Brody King gets his payback on Mark Briscoe!
Brody King gets his payback on Mark Briscoe!
Came outta nowhere!
