House of Black Picks Up Win On AEW Revolution: The Buy-In
The House of Black were victorious on the Buy-In pre-show of AEW Revolution. Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews defeated the team of Penta Obscura, PAC and Erick Redbeard on the pre-show after Redbeard was hit with the black mist, which allowed King to piledrive Redbeard for the pinfall. You can see some clips below from the match.
You can check out our live coverage for AEW Revolution here.
Things are starting off HOT here in the main event of the #AEWRevolution Buy-In! It's #HouseOfBlack(@malakaiblxck/@brodyxking/@snm_buddy) vs. @PENTAELZEROM/@BASTARDPAC/@ErickRedbeard LIVE right now! ▶️ https://t.co/qXtDrWsylm pic.twitter.com/A8dLOTF4p0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
.@ErickRedbeard making a statement in his #AEW debut! #AEWRevolution Buy-In is LIVE right now! ▶️ https://t.co/qXtDrWsylm pic.twitter.com/ONEYYu1HCJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
Penta Oscuro (@PENTAELZEROM) is absolutely relentless tonight! #AEWRevolution Buy-In is LIVE right now! ▶️ https://t.co/qXtDrWsylm pic.twitter.com/v6vabUxjX9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
#HouseOfBlack just one step ahead of #DeathTriangle again, snatching the victory tonight! What an insanely physical battle to set the tone for the night! #AEWRevolution PPV starts in just a few minutes! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.)! pic.twitter.com/GraFBzd82A
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
