House of Black Picks Up Win On AEW Revolution: The Buy-In

The House of Black were victorious on the Buy-In pre-show of AEW Revolution. Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews defeated the team of Penta Obscura, PAC and Erick Redbeard on the pre-show after Redbeard was hit with the black mist, which allowed King to piledrive Redbeard for the pinfall. You can see some clips below from the match.

