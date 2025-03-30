House Of Glory Announces Addition Of Orlando School

House Of Glory has announced an additional location for their school in Orlando. The promotion issued a press release announcing the new opening, which is coming in May.

The full announcement reads:

House Of Glory Wrestling School Adds Orlando Location

House Of Glory management have announced they will expand their wrestling school to Orlando, Florida. A new state of the art wrestling school will be opening this coming May. After almost fifteen years in the NYC area, House of Glory will now add a second school in the sunshine state.

Led by Amazing Red and Brian XL, HOG has trained some of the biggest stars today in wrestling. Highly regarded as one of the innovators of the industry, Amazing Red’s training is often visited by stars from all over the world.

HOG intends to run live events in Orlando to showcase the best of their homegrown talent in the near future.

Class schedule and more will be announced in the coming weeks.

Sign up today at [email protected].