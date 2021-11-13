wrestling / News
House of Glory Born Again Results: Will Ospreay vs. Amazing Red, More
House of Glory returned with its Born Again show on Friday night, featuring Will Ospreay vs. Amazing Red and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:
* Ken Broadway defeated Rocky Romero
* The New York Wrecking Crew (Chris Eaton & Smoothe Blackmon) defeated The REP (Nate Carter & Dave McCall)
* Scramble Match: Mighty Mante defeated Joey Silver, Ace Austin, Nolo Kitano, Smiley and Encore
Nolo Kitano is making himself a star! #BornAgain pic.twitter.com/vgQzR42y7D
— Everything Pro Wrestling 🙂 (@Aregularindyfan) November 13, 2021
* Violette defeated Ivelisse
* House of Glory Crown Jewel Championship: Low Ki defeated TJP and Charles Mason
This match was fantastic #BornAgain pic.twitter.com/He15w0tsxv
— John Siino (@CnoEvil) November 13, 2021
* Will Ospreay defeated The Amazing Red
Amazing Red vs Malaki Black set for HOG’s next show in December, this is so so so much better than Ospreay #BornAgain pic.twitter.com/w2BDR4Z7GT
— Everything Pro Wrestling 🙂 (@Aregularindyfan) November 13, 2021
