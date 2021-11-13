wrestling / News

House of Glory Born Again Results: Will Ospreay vs. Amazing Red, More

November 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
House of Glory Born Again

House of Glory returned with its Born Again show on Friday night, featuring Will Ospreay vs. Amazing Red and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Ken Broadway defeated Rocky Romero

* The New York Wrecking Crew (Chris Eaton & Smoothe Blackmon) defeated The REP (Nate Carter & Dave McCall)

* Scramble Match: Mighty Mante defeated Joey Silver, Ace Austin, Nolo Kitano, Smiley and Encore

* Violette defeated Ivelisse

* House of Glory Crown Jewel Championship: Low Ki defeated TJP and Charles Mason

* Will Ospreay defeated The Amazing Red

